TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of TCBK opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $902.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

