Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Up 1.9%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). 305,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 455,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.38).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.12. The stock has a market cap of $375.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

