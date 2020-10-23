Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NYSE:TGI opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $393.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 270.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

