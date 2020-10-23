Truist Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,120.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by Truist from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Booking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,850.39.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,792.02 on Monday. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,758.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,654.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,447,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

