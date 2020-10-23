Truist Increases The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $150.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.71.

NYSE PG opened at $141.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 133.2% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

