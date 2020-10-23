Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $78.09 and last traded at $78.94. Approximately 647,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 471,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

Specifically, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,607.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,220. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.