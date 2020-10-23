Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tucows has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at $569,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,529,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in Tucows by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,609,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tucows by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tucows during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.