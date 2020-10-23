Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $935,814.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $158,504.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock worth $17,762,212. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

