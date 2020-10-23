Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

