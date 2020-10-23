UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) a GBX 190 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.