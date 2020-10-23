UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in UBS Group by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,690,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

