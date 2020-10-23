UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

