UBS Group Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.81 ($88.01).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Tuesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.22.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

