UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

UCB stock opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.79. UCB has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.51.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

