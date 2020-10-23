Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

UNBLF opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â60.4 Bn as at June 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

