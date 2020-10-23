Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

