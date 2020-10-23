Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of UPLD opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,522,274.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares in the company, valued at $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

