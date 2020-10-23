V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,187 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $26,794,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 132.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 320,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3,932.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 258,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 251,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.92, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

