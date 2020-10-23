V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities cut shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -568.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.