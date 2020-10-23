Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Value Line stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Value Line by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Value Line by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Value Line by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

