ValuEngine Downgrades Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.13. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $19,183,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

