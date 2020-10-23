ValuEngine Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.63. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.