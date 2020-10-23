ValuEngine Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Buy

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDNT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $817.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RadNet by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RadNet by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

