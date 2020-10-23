Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.82. Venus Concept has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,045.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

