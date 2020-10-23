Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Victory Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 134.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

