Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO)’s (VMD) “Accumulate” Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Bloom Burton reiterated their accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

VMD stock opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The stock has a market cap of $494.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$16.19.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

