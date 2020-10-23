Viemed Healthcare’s (VMD) Accumulate Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of VMD opened at $9.65 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

