Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €92.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.88 ($104.56).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €71.82 ($84.49) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.93.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.