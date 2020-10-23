Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

