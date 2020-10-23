Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

