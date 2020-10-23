Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 130,592 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

