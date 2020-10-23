Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Volkswagen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

About Volkswagen

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

