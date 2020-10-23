Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 224 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a SEK 184 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 179.82.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of SEK 144.10.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.