Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vornado expects gain on the sale of 220 Central Park South (“CPS”) condominium units to improve third-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per share by 92 cents, while loss from real estate fund investments and write-offs for uncollectible tenant receivable will hinder the same. Also, the company reduced the interest rate and extended maturity of a $500-million loan for PENN11 through a refinance. Its focus on assets in a few select high-rent and high barrier-to-entry markets and a decent balance sheet bodes well. Yet, amid the pandemic, Vornado’s high exposure to the New York City is concerning. Also, the company temporarily shut Hotel Pennsylvania and postponed trade shows at the MART for the remainder of 2020. This is likely to reduce rental income and occupancy. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.08.

VNO stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

