Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabtec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wabtec from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.89.

WAB opened at $62.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Wabtec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6.4% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

