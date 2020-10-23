Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34. Wajax has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

