Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after acquiring an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 736,130 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

