Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

