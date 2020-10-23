Warburg Research Reiterates €91.00 Price Target for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2)

Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.50 ($95.88).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.08.

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

