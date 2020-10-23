Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,883,000 after acquiring an additional 643,333 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after acquiring an additional 446,916 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,227,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 225,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

NYSE:WCN opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.