Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $330.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.15.

Shares of W stock opened at $262.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 645,549 shares of company stock valued at $192,868,714. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $263,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Wayfair by 15.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Wayfair by 80.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

