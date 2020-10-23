Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOPE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.55 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,778,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

