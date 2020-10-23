Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Commercial Metals (CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/16/2020 – Commercial Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Commercial Metals was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Commercial Metals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Commercial Metals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2020 – Commercial Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects strong construction and infrastructure activity in the fiscal fourth quarter. Construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved long product steel demand. Construction demand in Poland and the company's investment in the country also fortify its prospects. Strong fabrication backlogs, solid bidding activity and upbeat metal margins are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2020 results. The company's optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill network will yield benefits in the days ahead. Moreover, its capacity curtailment initiative will provide cost benefits in the near term. The company’s efforts to strengthen balance sheet also bode well.”

9/1/2020 – Commercial Metals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/25/2020 – Commercial Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have undergone upward revisions laely. It expects strong construction and infrastructure activity in the fiscal fourth quarter. Construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved steel and rebar demand. Construction demand in Poland and the company's investment in the country also fortify its prospects. Strong fabrication backlogs and upbeat metal margins are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2020 results. The company's optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill network will yield benefits in the days ahead. However, steel prices are likely to be impacted on concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and worries over demand slowdown amid production shutdowns by automakers. This will dent the company's margins.”

CMC stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 350,990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

