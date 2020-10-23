Wells Fargo & Company Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $33.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $38.97 on Monday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $450,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,392,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Snap by 19.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

