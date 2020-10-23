Wells Fargo & Company Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $33.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $38.97 on Monday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.