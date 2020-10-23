West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,319,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114,409 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $278.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.50. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

