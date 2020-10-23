Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

WES stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 344,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,362 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,583,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 930,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

