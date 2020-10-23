Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

NYSE:WHR opened at $193.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $2,632,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

