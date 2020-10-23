Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $122.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.25.

Shares of WHR opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.71. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

