William Blair Comments on UniFirst Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UNF stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.46. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,701,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.